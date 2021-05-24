Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 352.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Corteva worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 28,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

