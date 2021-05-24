Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $425.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $380.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

