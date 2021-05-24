Credit Suisse Group Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.22.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB opened at C$43.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.