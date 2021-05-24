Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

