Critical Contrast: MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) versus THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MTN Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MTN Group and THK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 THK 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and THK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.97 billion 1.19 $1.04 billion N/A N/A THK $2.52 billion 1.66 $107.57 million N/A N/A

MTN Group has higher revenue and earnings than THK.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A THK -0.51% -0.39% -0.23%

Summary

MTN Group beats THK on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services. Further, the company offers SIP tracking, multimedia conferencing, cloud and mobile PBX, cloud IVR, call recording, hosted call and contact center, and UCaaS services. Additionally, it provides cyber SOC, managed firewall, vulnerability assessment, device security, end point protection, penetration testing, and email security services. The company also offers cloud marketplace, O365, SaaS, backup, data center hosting, DBaaS, directory, domain management, DRaaS, server virtualization, and web hosting services, as well as IoT connectivity, device management, IoT vertical application, and data analytics services. As of March 10, 2021, the company had a total of 280 million subscribers in 21 markets internationally. MTN Group Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

THK Company Profile

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company also offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

