Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

COIHY remained flat at $$48.74 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 109,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.32.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

