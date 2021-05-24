Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

