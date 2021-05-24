Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

5/6/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.83 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Cross Country Healthcare Inc alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.