Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 million, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

