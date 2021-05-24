CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $212.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $62,051,331. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

