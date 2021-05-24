CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $210.60 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.76 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,433 shares of company stock worth $62,051,331. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

