Cryptobuyer (XPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $253.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $200,258.94 and $253.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

