CSFB Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$127.90.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$175.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.03 and a one year high of C$123.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,956,550.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

