Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

