Curecoin (CURE) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $2,349.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,032,595 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

