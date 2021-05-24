Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock valued at $80,775,226. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

