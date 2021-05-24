Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.09 Million

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $164.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.60 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $114.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $571.67 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 216,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,701 shares of company stock worth $2,204,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

