Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 825.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 519.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 177,657 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.44. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

