Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

