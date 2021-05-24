Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.32. 195,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,473,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

