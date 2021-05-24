Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,534,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after buying an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,247,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

