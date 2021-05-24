Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,946. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

