D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

