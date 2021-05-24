D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $451.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.51 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

