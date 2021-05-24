D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 19,358 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

SMG opened at $215.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

