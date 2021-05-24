D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

RSP opened at $149.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $152.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

