DAD Hits Market Capitalization of $48.97 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $666,938.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00992529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.65 or 0.10296512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00085921 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,139,546 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

