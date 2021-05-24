Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMTGF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of DMTGF remained flat at $$12.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

