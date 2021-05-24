Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

Shares of DAI opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €74.43 and its 200-day moving average is €64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

