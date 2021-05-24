Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

DAI opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a fifty-two week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

