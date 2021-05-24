Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $627,750.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.