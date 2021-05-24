Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 99 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $725.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

