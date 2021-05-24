Davidson Investment Advisors Has $22.92 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

