Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.