Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.