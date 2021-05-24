Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 1,564 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 10,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 26,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $223.20 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.45 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

