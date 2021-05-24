Davidson Investment Advisors Takes $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $217.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $135.94 and a one year high of $227.82.

