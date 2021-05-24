DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and $2.28 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00058171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00369377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 86% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

