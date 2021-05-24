Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE DKL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

