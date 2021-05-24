Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $528,536.12 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $528,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,831,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 617,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,589. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.58 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.