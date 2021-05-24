Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $758,003.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00367007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00189222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003886 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.55 or 0.00888358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

