Desjardins Comments on Marathon Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) – Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MOZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.26.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.03 million and a PE ratio of -65.21. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

