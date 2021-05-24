Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,449. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.