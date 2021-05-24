Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.45 and a 200 day moving average of €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

