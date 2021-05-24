Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $258.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of TGT opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.81 and a 200-day moving average of $187.52. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $227.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

