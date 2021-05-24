DEX Price Reaches $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00971987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.10621042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00085384 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

