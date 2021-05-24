DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

LON:DFS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 283.50 ($3.70). The stock had a trading volume of 38,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,514. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 298.15 ($3.90). The company has a market capitalization of £732.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.