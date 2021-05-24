Digitex Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00845389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.91 or 0.08478795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00080841 BTC.

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

