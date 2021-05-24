Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Johnson Outdoors worth $71,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,812 shares of company stock worth $1,105,660. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.