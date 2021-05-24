Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 223,580 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $74,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calix by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 262,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,178,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALX opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

